Azerbaijan, Türkiye brainstorm prospects for developing military cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed the current status and future prospects for developing cooperation in the military sphere, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The discussion was held during a meeting between the Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev, and the Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, who is in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

The parties emphasized the importance of increasing the intensity of joint exercises to advance the knowledge and skills of military personnel of both fraternal states.

During the meeting, the sides also engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on various other issues of common interest.

