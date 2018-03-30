Vessel traffic suspended in Azerbaijan due to storm warning

30 March 2018 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has suspended the traffic of vessels in the Caspian Sea due to storm warning, the company’s Public Relations Officer Mehman Mehdiyev told Trend March 30.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula and a strong (dangerous) north-west wind will blow. The wind speed will be 18-23 m/s, with gusts up to 25-30 m/s, and in some places it will reach 32-35 m/s.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has taken a number of preventive measures in connection with a storm warning, Mehdiyev added.

“The company temporarily suspended the traffic of vessels in order to ensure the safety. They are in shelters at anchor and are in standby mode. The traffic will be restored after improvement of weather condition,” he said.

