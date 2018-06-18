Foreign ministry talks Azerbaijani victims of quake in Japan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

There are no Azerbaijani citizens among the victims of the earthquake in Japan, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said June 18.

Hajiyev noted that according to the information of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Japan, no Azerbaijani citizens were among the dead and injured in the earthquake in Osaka city.

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in Japan June 18 morning. Strong tremors were felt in Osaka Prefecture and other cities in western Japan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news