Azerbaijan names gymnasts to perform at World Championships in Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The composition of the Azerbaijani national team, which will participate in the 38th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships and the 50th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in the Japanese city of Kitakyushu, has been determined, Trend reports.

The 50th World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be held between October 18-24, 2021, and Azerbaijan will be represented by Ivan Tikhonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Milana Minakovskaya and Samira Gahramanova (women's artistic gymnastics).

The 38th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held from October 27 to 31, 2021. Zohra Aghamirova, Arzu Jalilova and Narmin Bayramova will represent Azerbaijan in the individual competition.

In group exercises for Azerbaijan, the team will include Leman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Gully Aghalarzade and Daria Sorokina.