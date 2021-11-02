Azerbaijan discovers drug crops in liberated lands - prosecutor general
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Drug crops were revealed in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said in an interview with REAL TV, Trend reports.
“After the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation, representatives of the Interior Ministry reported such facts,” Aliyev added.
