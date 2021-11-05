Azerbaijan confirms 2,440 more COVID-19 cases, 2,016 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,440 new COVID-19 cases, 2,016 patients have recovered, and patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 542,150 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 503,524 of them have recovered, and 7,208 people have died. Currently, 31,418 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,794 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,256,832 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
It is necessary to use opportunities gained through victory in Second Karabakh War - ADA University rector
Amnesty in connection with Victory Day is continuation of humane policy in Azerbaijan - deputy speaker
Problems arisen due to COVID-19 must be solved by joint efforts of int’l organizations - Assistant to Tajikistan’s president
President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan’s parliament sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on occasion of Victory Day
Concert program dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day being filmed at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku (PHOTO)