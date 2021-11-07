Azerbaijan to demonstrate video projection on anniversary of victory in Karabakh war
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7
Trend:
People will be able to see a video projection on the occasion of the anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war on the building of the Museum Center in Baku on November 8.
The audiovisual composition dedicated to the second Karabakh War and the Victory Day of Azerbaijan can be watched on the facade of the Museum Center from 20:55 (GMT+4).
