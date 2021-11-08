Mehteran Union of Turkey performs at concert on occasion of Victory Day in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8

Trend:

The Mehteran Union of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey, which is on a visit to Azerbaijan, performed at a concert on the occasion of Victory Day at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The concert program was attended by the ministers of defense of Azerbaijan and Turkey, chiefs of staff, commanders of troops, as well as other commanders, family members of servicemen, martyrs, etc.

First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Turkey and the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan were performed.

Speaking at the event, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed gratitude to Turkey for its political and moral support in the victory gained by the brave Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

In his speech, Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the holiday and noted that the brave heroes and martyrs who demonstrated courage in achieving glorious victory, will not be forgotten.

Then the Turkish Mehteran Union performed military-patriotic songs, various marches, modern and classical works of famous Azerbaijani, Turkish, and world composers.