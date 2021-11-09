Azerbaijani army organized based on Turkish Armed Forces model – MoD (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 13:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

The Azerbaijani army is organized according to the model of the Turkish Armed Forces, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said at a press conference with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Trend reports on Nov. 9.

According to Hasanov, the Azerbaijani army demonstrated high professionalism in the 44-day second Karabakh war. Most of the personnel of the Azerbaijani army were trained in the Turkish training center.

"The Turkish Armed Forces are one of the strongest armies in the world. On behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, we continue to organize the Azerbaijani army in accordance with the model of the Turkish Armed Forces," he said.

The minister added that during the 44-day second Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani army also used Turkish-made weapons.

“Turkey's military industry has been developing in recent years, and we have used both unmanned aerial vehicles and other precision weapons, including Bayraktar,” Hasanov said.