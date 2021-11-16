Azerbaijan confirms 2,015 more COVID-19 cases, 2,178 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,015 new COVID-19 cases, 2,178 patients have recovered, and 31 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 563,940 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 525,838 of them have recovered, and 7,502 people have died. Currently, 30,600 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,035 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,380,154 tests have been conducted so far.
