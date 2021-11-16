Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

Some 39,287 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 5,992 citizens, the second one 9,625 citizens and the booster dose – 23,670

Totally, up until now, 10,132,050 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,028,482 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,490,360 people - the second dose and 613,208 people booster dose.