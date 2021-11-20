Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
Trend:
Some 33,072 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 4,482 citizens, the second one to 6,842 citizens, and the third (booster) dose to 21,748 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 10,267,178 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,047,093 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,519,516 - the second dose, and 700,569 people - the booster dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
All work done in Aghdam contributes to early return of citizens - Special rep of Azerbaijani president
Number of Armenian soldiers killed, injured during recent border provocation against Azerbaijan revealed
ANAMA employee and State Border Service Warrant Officer injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan
Azerbaijan’s SMBDA talks number of applications received from companies to participate in restoration of liberated territories (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Ukrainian gymnast hails organization level of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku
Baku holds tree planting campaign within 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO/VIDEO)
FIG World Championships in Baku: Belarusian gymnasts win gold medal in men's team competition in trampoline
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in tumbling, double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO)