Each medal is new experience: FIG World Championships silver medalist, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Each medal won is a new competitive experience, the silver medalist of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in tumbling, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that he came out for today's final with severe back pain.

"After qualifying, my back was very painful, I could not even move. In such a situation, I wanted to give up the competition, because I could not even walk. However, at a difficult moment my friends supported me and gave me hope, for which I am very grateful to them. The coaching staff told me: "Clench your teeth and jump twice." I didn’t want to let anyone down, so I gathered all my strength into a fist and took the floor. Initially, in the final, I had to make the combination more difficult in order to win. But the coach advised me to present the combination with which I played at the European Championship," he said.

According to him, now he has a recovery period.

"Now there will be a recovery period, since there is no training in the near future. The World Age Group Competitions will start in Baku next week, my teammates - young gymnasts will participate, I will come to support them. I think many of our gymnasts who perform on the tumbling will make it to the finals, but as for Tofig Aliyev, I hope he will win a medal," he said.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.