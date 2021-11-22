Shelf life of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 extended - Azerbaijani Health Ministry (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 13:26)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22
Trend:
The shelf life of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 has been extended from six to nine months, Trend reports on Nov. 22 citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.
Taking into account the conclusions of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration, a letter has been sent to the appropriate structures of the countries that use Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19.
In this regard, the shelf life of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine currently used in Azerbaijan has been extended until December 31, 2021.
