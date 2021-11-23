It is early to talk about fourth dose of vaccine against COVID-19 - Head of WHO office in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23
Trend:
It is early to talk about the possibility of administering the fourth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci told reporters, Trend reports.
