Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks on spreading inaccurate information on Armenia’s armed provocation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation related to spreading inaccurate information by some media outlets and users of social networks in connection with the armed provocation committed by Armenia on November 15 and 16, 2021 in the border territories with Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Trend reports referring to the Prosecutor General's Office.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks on spreading inaccurate information on Armenia’s armed provocation
23,000 archaeological finds discovered during construction of South Caucasus Pipeline in Azerbaijan - bp
Launch of Apple Pay in Azerbaijan is strongest growth stimulant for contactless payments - VISA (Exclusive)
Kazakhstan’s AIFC aims to promote Green Investment Principle among financial institutions in Central Asia