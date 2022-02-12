Changes in rules of trampoline gymnastics will benefit athletes - Russian participant of World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

I think that changes in the rules of trampoline gymnastics will benefit athletes, and they will be able to perform better, Russian gymnast, participant of the Trampoline World Cup competitions in Baku Yana Lebedeva told Trend.

"The new rules in trampoline gymnastics are interesting, this has never been done before. We are not yet fully accustomed to them. I think that the changes will benefit the gymnasts," Lebedeva emphasized.

The Russian athlete noted that she had come to Azerbaijan for competitions more than once, and the memories from visits to Baku are always positive.

"I come to Azerbaijan for competitions for the fifth or sixth time. I really like how tournaments are held here. Feelings from a visit to Baku are positive, it is always a pleasure to be here," she said.

Lebedeva added that during the competition she tries not to think about her opponents, but concentrates only on her program.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the results of the two-day competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.