Azerbaijani judoists win gold and silver medals at open European tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) hosted an open European judo tournament, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani judoists Samir Piriyev and Turan Bayramov, performing in the 60 kg weight category reached the final. Turan Bayramov became the winner of the tournament. Samir Piriyev won a silver medal.

The competition, which will last until February 13, is attended by 321 athletes from 26 countries.