Fire breaks out in center of Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Fire breaks out in Nasimi district of Baku near Winter Park, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Fire departments of the State Fire Protection Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in the scene.

During the evaluation of operational conditions, it was determined that the fire occurred at the construction site. According to preliminary data, construction materials burned down on an area of about 100 square meters.

The fire was extinguished by the fire brigade.