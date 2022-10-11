AccessBank joined SIBOS 2022 International Banking Forum (PHOTO)

AccessBank participates at SIBOS Banking Forum, organized annually.

Dinara Javadova, Head of International Relations and Treasury Department, represents the bank at the event, which is organized this year in Amsterdam. Within the framework of the forum, she will meet with partner banks,- among them Raiffeisen Bank International, Societe Generale and Deutsche Bank: "SIBOS is the great opportunity for those who work in the banking sector - to learn and discuss the latest banking trends. The forum also provides great opportunities to get together with existing partners and meet new ones."

Organized by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), annual SIBOS forum in 2022 is organized offline after the pandemic break. This year topic of the forum is “Progressive finance for a changing world”, with over 250 speakers debating major industry topics, including embracing the digital landscape, succeeding in uncertain times, driving sustainability and ethics.

As a microfinance leader in Azerbaijan, AccessBank has been serving small and medium-sized businesses since 2002. Among Bank's shareholders, there are international organizations and institutions such as the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank and the International Finance Corporation. Bank has 29 branches, 15 in Baku and 14 in the regions.

You can call Contact Center of the Bank, 151 or enter into https://www.accessbank.az , or social media accounts of Bank (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn) to get information on the services of the bank.