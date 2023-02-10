Azerbaijani rescuers pull 45 people from rubble in earthquake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Following the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during search and rescue operations conducted in Türkiye's quake-hit Kahramanmaras, rescuers of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations saved 45 people from the rubble and pulled out 269 bodies since February 6, Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 17,674 people died, and 72,879 people got injured following the earthquake.