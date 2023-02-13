We had to stay in container for several days after earthquake in Türkiye - earthquake victim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. When the earthquake occurred, we went outside and stayed in the container for several days, said Yusuf Kara, a victim of the earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6, Trend reports.

"I am from Gaziantep, Türkiye, and my wife is from Azerbaijan. We arrived in Azerbaijan with my wife and a four-month-old child. When the earthquake occurred at night, we went outside and stayed in the container for several days. Then we were evacuated to Azerbaijan. We are grateful to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, upon whose instructions the evacuation was carried out," he said.

A total of 10 children (six boys and four girls) affected by the earthquake in Türkiye have been delivered to Azerbaijan. They are housed at the Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics. Upon completion of the checkups, the children, together with their parents, will be sent to an orphanage under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As many as 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.