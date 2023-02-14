Azerbaijani volunteers continue their efforts in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijani volunteers continue their efforts to help the earthquake victims in badly-hit Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan told Trend.

They completed the construction of the tented headquarters and a supply center in the province.

"In addition, Azerbaijani volunteers took an active part in the process of sorting, packaging, and distributing food in various districts. Moreover, a group of volunteers is involved in providing mobile phone energy for the local population, while volunteers with medical education work in a mobile pharmacy of the Türkiye Youth Foundation (TUGVA). They also partake in supplying humanitarian aid, as part of TUGVA mobile teams, sent to nearby villages.

The Azerbaijani volunteers also visited the tent camp of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) with 10,000 victims. In the coming days, two big tents are supposed to be set up in this camp for the distribution of hygiene products, for the entertainment of children, and for psychological assistance.

Furthermore, volunteers visited the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan in Türkiye, as well as held meetings with authorized people.

The TUGVA leadership, which once again met the leadership of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation on Feb. 13, thanked the volunteers for their dedication. During the meeting, discussions were held on the effective coordination of activities between the Azerbaijani and Turkish volunteers.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.