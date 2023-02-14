Azerbaijani psychologists helping earthquake victims in Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Professional psychologists from Azerbaijan have been sent to Türkiye to help the earthquake-affected people, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Azerbaijani psychologists are providing assistance to the victims in Kahramanmaras, one of the provinces badly hit by the earthquake. The provision of psychological assistance is going on without interruption.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. On February 7, Türkiye declared seven days of national mourning for the quake victims.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,974 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.