Azerbaijan working to evacuate its citizens via buses from Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from the earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye continues, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

In particular, it was noted that the evacuation buses organized by the agency, bring citizens to Baku through the Georgia-Azerbaijan border.

"A total of 12 trips have been completed to date, and 479 citizens have been delivered to the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex. Citizens are transported free of charge. Currently, there is also a backup bus at the border," the agency said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.