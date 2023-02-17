Azerbaijani military doctors continue work in quake-struck Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Azerbaijani Army's military doctors continue providing medical assistance to people affected by the powerful earthquake in Turkish Kahramanmaras province, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

Azerbaijani military doctors work in conjunction with representatives of the Turkish Health Ministry and the Turkish Armed Forces. The medical staff, who successfully performed 36 more surgeries, also provided outpatient care to 223 injured people.

As of today, 61 surgeries have been performed by Azerbaijani Army’s experienced medical personnel, 419 people have been examined and provided with outpatient care.

Azerbaijan’s experienced military medical personnel, whose activities are highly appreciated in the fraternal country, was presented with a remembrance gift.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 38,044 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.