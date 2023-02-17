All Sector B tickets for Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 sold out (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. All Sector B tickets for the Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 have been sold out, the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operations Company told Trend.

The Formula 1 race, which will be held in Baku on April 28-30, rivets both local and foreign fans.

Head of the BCC Sales and Commercial Department Sabri Gulmaliyev said that sales figures had already reached record high compared to previous years.

"No doubt, the fact that the Baku track is among the fastest city tracks, as well as the fact that the first sprint race will be held on it, has a paramount role in this. I invite all fans to take the opportunity to purchase tickets for the most spectacular race of the year," he said.

The first Formula 1 Grand Prix held in Azerbaijan was the 2016 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Baku City Circuit.

A year later, in 2017, the same venue hosted the first Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The event was one of five races to be held on a street circuit during the 2017 Formula One season, along with the Singapore, Monaco, Australian and Canadian Grands Prix.

The first Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner was Daniel Ricciardo of Team Red Bull.

The final round of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 took place on June 12. The winner of the Grand Prix was Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team. Sergio Pérez of Team Red Bull came in second and George Russell of Team Mercedes came in third.