Azerbaijani Army wraps up kettlebell lifting championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The closing ceremony of the kettlebell lifting championship was held at the training center of the Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

First, a minute of silence was observed in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as martyrs who died in the name of Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity. The memory of those who died as a result of the recent earthquake in fraternal Türkiye was also honored.

Following the results of the competition, which was attended by 44 military personnel consisting of 8 teams, the Air Force team took first place, the Ground Forces team took second place, and the Military Police team took third place.

The winners were awarded certificates of honor, diplomas, and cups.