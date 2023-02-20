Azerbaijan continues social rehabilitation of repatriated citizens from Syria, Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The State Agency for Public Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan keeps providing social and psychological rehabilitation services to 57 persons repatriated from Iraq and Syria, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, a group of the agency's specialists, consisting of social workers and psychologists, visit the families of repatriates and conduct rehabilitation activities for them and their family members.

For each of the more than 400 people repatriated to Azerbaijan from Iraq and Syria, the State Agency for Public Service has drawn up an individual rehabilitation plan. The repatriates were provided with all social rehabilitation and reintegration services.