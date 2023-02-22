Azerbaijan, UK discuss issues of ensuring maritime security (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America, Leo Docherty, was received by Azerbaijan's First Deputy Head of the State Border Service, Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Rashad Sadigov during his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Border Service.

The cooperation between the State Border Service of Azerbaijan and the relevant structures of the UK in various areas of border security was noted, and an exchange of views took place on issues of border security, including maritime security.

At the meeting, detailed information was given about the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a result of the brilliant victory of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, in the 44-day war in 2020, as well as about the organization of activities to protect the state border on the liberated territories and the work underway to create the necessary infrastructure.

The importance of such visits and the exchange of experiences in terms of the development of bilateral relations was noted. In addition, an agreement was reached to continue cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During the visit, the British delegation got acquainted with the main command-and-control, shipbuilding, and repair centers of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, as well as with the technical capabilities of the border guard ship of the 2-nd rank.

Meanwhile, Minister Docherty, undertakes an official two-day visit to Azerbaijan on 22-23 February, to emphasize the UK’s commitment to strengthening the ties between the two countries. During the visit, Docherty will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Customs Committee, and participate in discussions on international road transport between the UK and Azerbaijan with the Ministry of Transport.