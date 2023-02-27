Erdogan meets Azerbaijani from Lachin who went viral online for his quake relief efforts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the country’s Adiyaman province, which was badly hit by a powerful earthquake, Trend reports.

President Erdogan also met Sarvar Bashirli, a former internally displaced person from Azerbaijan's Lachin district’s Minkand village, whose efforts to help people in Türkiye were captured, spread on social media and went viral.

Bashirli became popular after he got photographed in his old car, overloaded with donations to quake victims in the fraternal country. The former IDP left for Türkiye a few days ago, and is now taking part in relief work conducted in the disaster area.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 16,546 people have been killed, and 66,132 have got injured in the quake.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.