Training-methodical sessions held in Azerbaijan Army wrap up (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The training-methodical sessions held with the commanders and deputy commanders of the Operations Commando, motorized rifle and mechanized units of the Azerbaijan Army in the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute in accordance with the training plan for 2023 have ended, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other officials of the Ministry attended the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army and heard the reports of the managerial staff regarding the training-methodical sessions on June 1.

Methodical classes were held with the command staff for the purpose of preparing and conducting tactical activities in contemporary warfare, organizing comprehensive support, managing units and fire in different terrain and weather conditions, as well as imparting new knowledge on other topics.

Colonel General Hasanov, who positively assessed the progress of the training-methodical sessions, spoke in front of the military personnel at the end of the session.

The minister once again brought to the attention of the session participants the statements of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, made during the meeting of the head of state on May 28 with the people returning to the city of Lachin, about elements that carry out illegal activities in the Karabakh economic region, calling themselves "parliament", "president", "minister", "deputy", as well as on the amnesty conditions that may be applied to them.

The necessity to quickly fulfill the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army, arising from the speeches of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief regarding the provision of security in the Karabakh economic zone, was noted.

Emphasizing the high attention and care of the head of state to the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Minister emphasized that the addition of 1.1 billion manat ($6.4 million) to strengthen the country's defense capability and increase national security measures, including 1 billion manat ($5.8 million) for spending on special defense projects and events, will allow the purchase of new modern weapons and military equipment.

Then the operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region were analyzed.

The tension that may arise as a result of recent transportation of military supplies by illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, and the attempt to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions, as well as firing its positions in Aghdam, Tartar and other directions, has been warned.

The minister gave specific tasks to continue monitoring of the activities of illegal Armenian armed detachments, as well as to be ready to immediately and resolutely suppress any possible provocation.

The minister also stressed the importance of teaching servicemen the rules of effective application of modern combat methods, weapons and military equipment newly adopted to the armament of the Azerbaijan Army, in combat training events held in order to increase the knowledge and skills of military personnel, and further increase the combat capability of units.

Colonel General Hasanov instructed to strictly follow safety rules during service-combat activities, to regularly deliver these rules to personnel, and to constantly control their compliance.

In the end, specific tasks were set before the authorized persons regarding the organization of troops service, further improvement of service and social and living conditions, as well as the continuation of necessary measures for engineering and medical provision.