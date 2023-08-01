Pre-booking of parking spaces be no-go in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Advance booking of parking spaces in Azerbaijan will not be possible, Board Chairman of Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Anar Rzayev told Trend.

"Pre-booking of parking spaces will be impossible and is not provided for by law," he said during the presentation of a mobile application for parking management.

Parking fees in Azerbaijan will be paid in cashless form to avoid unauthorized street parking charges, to assure digitization, and to facilitate use. Drivers will initially receive instruction on how to use the new system from the appropriate staff members and volunteers. Parking fees will generate income that will go toward system upkeep and national transportation infrastructure development.

In addition, the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On the amount of parking fees for vehicles" regulates the payment procedure for parking spaces organized in state car parking spots.