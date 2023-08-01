Unemployed citizens to be provided with benefits in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic unemployment insurance fund will introduce a number of benefits for hiring unemployed citizens, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Jeyhun Jalilov said, Trend reports.

At an extraordinary session of the Supreme Majlis (Assembly) of the Nakhchivan, answering questions from deputies during the discussion of amendments to the law "On the budget of the unemployment insurance fund for 2023", Jalilov noted that when hiring unemployed citizens for one year, 50 percent of their wages will be paid from the fund.

"It will also help entrepreneurs to hire more people. In this regard, educational meetings will be held with the participation of employers," Jalilov said.

Amendments were recently made to some laws of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at the special session of the parliament.

A bill on amendments to the law "On the Budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023" was discussed and adopted at the session.

A bill on amendments to the law of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic "On the Budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2023" was also discussed and adopted at the special session.