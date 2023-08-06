Second matches of third round kick off at FIDE World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. On August 6, the second games of the third round commenced at the World Chess Cup organized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku, Trend reports.

Among the participants, six Azerbaijani chess players are continuing their journey in the third round. As a reminder, Teymur Rajabov's 1/32 finals opponent in the Men's World Cup is Jaime Santos Latasa from Spain, Nijat Abasov faces Anish Giri from the Netherlands, Rauf Mammadov competes against Ian Nepomniachtchi from FIDE, Abdulla Gadimbeyli takes on Ray Robson from the USA, and Gadira Huseynova challenges Leinier Dominguez Perez, also from the USA.

In the first game of the third round, Teymur Rajabov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Abdulla Gadimbeyli, and Ulviyya Fataliyeva secured draws, while Gadir Huseynov faced defeat.

Additionally, Ulviyya Fataliyeva's 1/16 finals opponent in the Women's World Cup is Ju Wenjun from China.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 sees the participation of 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament of 2024.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 games are broadcasted on the official competition website in Azerbaijani and English.

The competitions will be held until August 25.

The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million.