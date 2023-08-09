Former Azerbaijani IDP to visit graves of сlose relatives in liberated Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Former IDP Abdul Jafarov from Azerbaijan's Lachin city told Trend about his plans to visit his close relatives immediately after returning to the city.

"Thanks to the leadership of the country and our martyrs and veterans, we are returning to our native lands in 31 years," he stressed.

According to him, at 31, he left Lachin with his parents, and now he's returning to his native lands with his wife and son.

"May God bless President Ilham Aliyev, our veterans, and may our martyrs rest in peace!" Jafarov added.

Lachin city was liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 second Karabakh war.

In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the return of former IDPs to the restored city of Lachin continues.

Lachin residents, who became more beautiful and improved, thanked the President, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands.

Today, another 23 families (93 people) returned to Lachin City.

Thus, to date, a permanent settlement in the city has been provided for 203 families, or 793 people.