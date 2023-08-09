Azerbaijani serviceman Huseyn Akhundov held captive in Armenia contacts his family (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Huseyn Akhundov, an Azerbaijani serviceman who is being held captive in Armenia, has contacted his family, Trend reports.

Footage in this regard were distributed in telegram channels.

The serviceman has contacted his family via video call through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Azerbaijani military servicemen Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.

Later, it was revealed that both of the servicemen were captured by Armenian Armed Forces.