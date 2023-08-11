Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Ombudsperson opines over ex-ICC Prosecutor General's "expert opinion"

Society Materials 11 August 2023 17:21 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Ombudsperson opines over ex-ICC Prosecutor General's "expert opinion"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The so-called "expert opinion" of the former Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Luis Moreno Ocampo, based on political instructions, is completely unfounded and biased, the Azerbaijani Ombudsperson, Sabina Aliyeva, said, Trend reports.

She stated that Ocampo, who has already created an appropriate image for himself with a mysterious and dark past, deliberately made both legal and historical mistakes in his anti-Azerbaijani policy.

Will be updated

