Ukrainian children head to Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. As many as 30 Ukrainian children, who were brought to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation, visited the Shamakhi district with the organization of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Ukrainian children got acquainted with the beauty of the nature of Shamakhi and visited a safari park.

The children were provided with information about the history and monuments reflecting antiquity and modernity. The Ukrainian children, satisfied with the trip, thanked Azerbaijan for creating the conditions.

Within the framework of the 14-day social rehabilitation program, Ukrainian children get acquainted with Azerbaijan, visiting not only Baku but also the regions of the country.

Earlier, they visited Ismayilli, Gabala, and Shaki districts. As part of the program, art therapy, individual and group therapy with a professional psychologist, psychosocial trainings, English language courses, national dance classes, and master classes are conducted for Ukrainian children.