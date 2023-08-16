Members of diplomatic corps get acquainted with bridge construction over Khachin River in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 16. The visit of members of the diplomatic corps and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan to Aghdam has kicked off, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports from the scene.

The delegation is headed by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

The guests got acquainted with the construction of a bridge across the Khachin River.

The main purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the current potential of the road infrastructure of the Karabakh Economic Zone, primarily the Aghdam-Khankendi highway, as well as the Barda-Aghdam railway.

The visitors will be informed about the destruction committed in Aghdam during the Armenian occupation, which lasted almost 30 years. Guests will also have to get acquainted with the large-scale construction works that are currently being carried out in the city.