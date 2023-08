BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures for the construction of the Gakh–Gashgachay–Armudlu (11 km) – Ashagy Malakh–Gashgachay–Armudlu highway (Gakh district), Trend reports.

The allocated sum for construction amounted to 4.9 million manat ($2.9 million).

Will be updated