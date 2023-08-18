Armenians mined all across occupied territories of Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The territories of Azerbaijan have been contaminated by explosive weapons and mines for approximately 30 years of the occupation, Ismail Akhundov, the head of the Working Group of the State Commission for War Prisoners, Hostages, and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan, stated at a briefing on missing individuals that explosives were placed even on dead bodies, Trend reports.

On the grounds of the former Shusha prison, a mass grave was found in June. The bones of 17 persons were discovered as a consequence of excavations that were carried out between August 1 and August 15.

Additionally, earlier mass graves were found in the areas surrounding the villages of Sarijali in the Aghdam district, Dashalti in the Shusha district, Edilli in the Khojavand district, Farrukh in the Khojaly district, Yukhary Seidakhmedli in the Fuzuli district, Kalbajar in the Aghdam district, and other liberated settlements.

Meanwhile, some 185 anti-personnel mines, 65 anti-tank mines, and 35 unexploded ordnance were found and defused as part of the de-mining procedure in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan from August 7 to August 12, 2023.

About 392.12 hectares of mines and explosive ordnance were removed, according to ANAMA.