I believe to achieve better results in future, says Azerbaijani athlete

ST. PETERSBOURG, Russia, August 22. I believe that I will win gold medals in the future, says Elvin Ibadov, who won a bronze medal in the 55 kg weight category during the Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the International University Sports Festival in St. Petersbourg, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani athletes are making every effort to win the competition. He wished success to the other athletes representing the country.

The International University Sports Festival, which takes place from August 19 to 31, is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the city of Yekaterinburg. Students from various universities from 36 countries compete in 14 sports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by 69 athletes from 10 educational institutions—54 men and 15 women. Our representatives compete in eight sports: badminton, table tennis, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, football, swimming, and sambo.