Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency elects new members to its Public Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. A vote of civil society representatives on the election of members of the Public Council under the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency took place, Trend reports.

Two candidates were elected as members of the Council - Mirzoyev Umud (International Eurasian Press Foundation) and Gasimov Rey (Association of Mine Victims in Azerbaijan), who received the majority of votes.

"Since the Public Council at the Agency should be composed of seven people, repeated elections among registered persons will be held for five vacant seats on August 26, 2023 from 10:00 (GMT+4) to 13:00 (GMT+4) at the head office of the Agency (address: 260 Ibragimpashi Dadasheva str., AZ1108, Baku, Azerbaijan). Representatives of civil society registered for the primary elections are expected to participate in the repeat elections as voters," the message says.