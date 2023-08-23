Azerbaijan continues work on demining liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The mine clearance of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from mines and unexploded ordnance by a special military unit of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations continues at an accelerated pace, Trend reports.

A special military unit of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was involved in the operation to clear the territories of mines and unexploded ordnance, along with employees of the relevant structures after the end of the second Karabakh war.

In addition, operations are carried out in designated areas, in villages and towns, as well as on the outskirts of reservoirs with drinking water, along water utilities. The employees have been provided with the modern equipment and have been accredited by participating in international courses in this field.

Moreover, thanks to the attention and care of President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, modern bomb disposal robots under the brand name "GCS-200" are used in the clearance of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines in the territories liberated from occupation.

Furthermore, along with the bomb disposal robots, specially trained dogs capable of detecting a large number of mines and explosives joined this process. The need for such dogs arose due to the fact that the scale of contamination of territories with unexploded ordnance is too wide.

Despite the use of modern demining equipment, the mass contamination of territories with mines and the failure of Armenia to provide accurate mine maps to date create great difficulties in locating and clearing mines.

In general, out of 180 incidents involving mines in the post-war period, 128 were registered in areas outside the former line of contact. Of the 303 people injured in mine incidents up to August 18 this year, 217 were killed or injured as a result of mine explosions in those areas.