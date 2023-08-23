Baku honors memory of Shakhmar Alekperov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The 80th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan's national artist, film actor, and film director, Shakhmar Alekperov, was celebrated on August 23, 2023, Trend reports.

National artist of Azerbaijan, film actor, and film director Shahmar Alekperov (1943–1992) said: "In our profession, in addition to talent, simple human qualities are also important, such as nobility, virtue, upbringing, culture, and responsiveness." According to friends, colleagues, and relatives of Shakhmar Alekperov, he possessed all these qualities.

At his 80th birth anniversary, prominent representatives of culture, art, and relatives and friends of Shakhmar Alekperov visited the second alley of the honorable burial and paid tribute to the memory of Azerbaijan's national artist.

Those present at the event warmly recalled the creative activity of Shakhmar Alekperov in conversations, undoubtedly mentioning his high human qualities. They emphasized that Shakhmar Alekperov was an amazing person, a master of high class who embodied stunning images in many films and inscribed his name in the history of national cinema.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Murad Huseynov noted that Shahmar Alekperov was a wonderful actor and director who left behind a great creative legacy.

"Today, his relatives, friends, and colleagues came to honor the memory of Shakhmar Alekperov. Everyone remembers him warmly; they talk about him as a high professional in his field, a person who possessed high human qualities. Shakhmar Alekperov left behind a great creative legacy, which is an example for many, including actors and directors of the younger generation," Murad Huseynov said.

Director of the State Film Fund and honored artist of Azerbaijan, film director Jamil Guliyev stressed that Shahmar Alekperov was a bright man, and today his family, colleagues, and friends gathered together.

"We all cherish the memory of Shakhmar Alekperov in our hearts. Shakhmar Alekperov was an artist who contributed to the history of Azerbaijani cinema and its development. Despite the fact that he passed away quite early, he left behind a great creative legacy. The images he created in cinema and theater, the films he shot as a director, the work of a dubbing actor—all these are the pearls of our national art," Jamil Guliyev added.

Despite the fact that many years have passed since the death of Shakhmar Alekperov, his memory is alive, says the famous film director and Azerbaijan's national artist, Oktay Mirqasimov.

"Shakhmar Alekperov was a great professional; he showed himself as an extra-class actor, and his directorial works were also very successful. In addition, I want to note his human qualities. There is no person on earth who could say something negative about Shakhmar Alekperov. He has always been an example for us, a person whose advice has always been listened to and respected. Shakhmar Alekperov was a man with a pure heart," Oktay Mirqasimov said.

Theater and cinema actor and chief director of the Shushensk State Musical Drama Theater, Azerbaijan's honored artist Logman Kerimov, said that remembering Shakhmar Alekperov makes his heart heavy.

"He passed away early. He was only 48 years old. I met him before working on the film "Gazelkhan". Shakhmar Alekperov is a great actor, director, and man with a capital letter. He was a very strong-willed man. I remember the last days of his life.

Today, he would have turned 80 years old. It's a pity that he left so early. Today, our art needs Shakhmar Alekperov as an authority and a man of his word. Shakhmar Alekperov knew what he was doing, both in life and in art," Logman Kerimov stressed.

Famous film director, Azerbaijan's national artist Vagif Mustafayev, famous actor Rafig Azimov, Azerbaijan's national artist, actor and director Abdulahad Mahmudov (Sheykh Abdul), Azerbaijan's national artist, actresses Hamida Omarova and Khalida Guliyeva, famous cinematographer, and Azerbaijan's honored artist Kanan Mammadov also shared their memories of Shakhmar Alekperov.

Shakhmar Alekperov was born on August 23, 1943, in the city of Kirovabad (now Ganja). When Shahmar was nine years old, the family moved to Baku. He studied at the acting faculty of the Theater Institute (now the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts). From the third year on, he played on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Drama Theater (now the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater). Soon he received an invitation from director Adil Iskenderov to the studio Kinoakterstvo," created by him at the "Azerbaijanfilm" studio named after Jafar Jabbarli.

At the "Azerbaijanfilm" studio, Shahmar Alekperov proved himself as a talented actor and director and also dubbed films. Among the famous roles are Gazanfar ("My Seven Sons"), Iman ("The Last Pass"), Arif ("Life is testing us"), Azad ("The winds are blowing in Baku"), Gatir Mamed ("The Avenger from Ganjabasar"), Javidan ("Babek"), Ibrahim ("It's time to saddle horses), and others.

In 1987, Shahmar Alekperov (together with Gulbeniz Azimzade) made his first film "Exam". He also directed such films as "Gazelkhan" and "Night without Edge".

The actor died on August 12, 1992, after a long illness, at the age of 49.