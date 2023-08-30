Armenia must disclose places of mass burial of Azerbaijani casualties - spouse of missing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Armenia should provide information about the places of mass burial for casualties, the wife of the missing captain Aydin Rahimov, Shalala Rahimova told Trend.

Aydin Rahimov went missing on March 3, 1993, in the battles for Azerbaijan’s Aghdere.

"Armenia should provide us with information about the mass burial casualties. The International Committee of the Red Cross should also provide support in this matter. So far, no information has been provided to us on this matter," Rahimova said.

August 30 is the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva has prepared a report on Azerbaijanis missing during the first Karabakh war, which was addressed to relevant international organizations.