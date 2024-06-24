Khazar News plays pivotal role in success of Khazar TV

"Xəzər Xəbər" (Khazar News) plays a pivotal role in the success of Khazar Television, which commenced broadcasting in 2007. Within a short span, "Xəzər Xəbər" has garnered widespread popularity, consistently ranking on the top among the nation's news programs for many years. Focusing on topics of concern to the general populace, the program distinguishes itself through its unique presentation style, incorporating abundant graphics, animation, and music. Unlike its counterparts, "Xəzər Xəbər" opts for daily newscasts, eschewing the traditional Sunday wrap-up. It delivers comprehensive coverage of the most significant social, political, and economic developments both domestically and globally, often featuring expert commentary. Moreover, the program places special emphasis on producing exclusive news content. Pioneering 3G connectivity in Azerbaijan, "Xəzər Xəbər" ensures efficient dissemination of information to viewers. Our team members are dispatched to countries witnessing pivotal events, generating numerous reports and programs from locales such as Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Brazil, Vietnam, India, and China. Additionally, the staff of "Xəzər Xəbər" excels in documentary filmmaking, producing titles such as "Revenge Unfinished," "Code Name: Live," "The Final Stand," "Ambush," "Debt of Loyalty: Batumi Operation," "The Teacher Who Enlightens," "Radiance of Victory," "The 10-Minute Countdown to Counterattack," and several others, including "Voices from Khojaly." The newscasts of "Xəzər Xəbər" are aired at 14:00, 18:00, and the main evening bulletin at 21:00.

"Xəzər Xəbər" social media accounts:

instagram:https://www.instagram.com/xezerxeberofficial/

facebook:https://www.facebook.com/xezerxeberler/?locale=az_AZ

telegram:https://t.me/s/xezerxeberresmi

youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEcP7mf0ZEBdY6rD-YVs4Qw

website:https://www.xezerxeber.az/