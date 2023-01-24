Azerbaijani carriers transport most of cargo between Azerbaijan, Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. As much as 80 percent of the cargo transshipment between Azerbaijan and Russia is transported by Azerbaijani carriers said Chairman of Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency Anar Rzayev, during today's sessions of the parliamentary Committee for Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan's share in cargo transportation from Turkiye to Russia is 30 percent.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s freight traffic by all transport modes grew in 2022 and totaled 218.7 million tons, up by 12.8 percent on annual basis.

A total of 57.6 percent of all cargo was transported by road, 30.2 percent – by pipeline, 8.6 percent – by rail, 3.4 percent – by sea, and 0.2 percent – by air. Last year, cargo movement in the private sector increased by 12.5 percent compared to 2021. The mentioned sector accounted for 78.2 percent of the overall freight transport volume.

In 2022, rail cargo transportation made up 18.7 million tons (an increase of 24.3 percent) whereas passenger transportation totaled over 5.1 million people (growth of 81.8 percent).