Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye to expand co-op in oil and gas industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to boost cooperation in the oil and gas, and chemical sectors, Trend reports citing the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the sidelines of the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides considered issues of further development of the Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations of strategic partnership in various fields and outlined the importance of agreements implementation at the highest level.

The parties also emphasized the growth of mutual trade, the implementation of cooperation projects for car production, as well as the creation of cotton-textile and sericulture clusters.

Furthermore, Azerbaijani FM and the Uzbek President talked about discussed cooperation within the framework of international and regional structures, such as the Organization of Turkic States, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Following the talks, the sides agreed to accelerate the process of working out major projects in the oil and gas and chemical sectors, as well as create a joint investment fund.